Savage is golden point hero as Lock Lane progress in Conference play-offs

Try hero Craig Savage.

Savage’s second try, two minutes into golden point after there had been no score in 10 minutes of extra-time, helped Lock Lane to a 38-34 win at Heworth in a rollercoaster play-offs clash.

Baily O’Connor and Chris Siddons had given Lane an early 10-point lead, Nathan Fozzard adding a conversion, but Heworth hit back to lead 24-16 early in the second half.

Lane, who had responded with O’Connor’s second try, nosed 28-24 in front with tries by Craig Duncan and Savage, only for Heworth to forge a six-point lead.