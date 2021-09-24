Savage is golden point hero as Lock Lane progress in Conference play-offs
Craig Savage emerged as the extra-time hero to take Lock Lane into the next round of the National Conference play-offs.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 8:09 am
Savage’s second try, two minutes into golden point after there had been no score in 10 minutes of extra-time, helped Lock Lane to a 38-34 win at Heworth in a rollercoaster play-offs clash.
Baily O’Connor and Chris Siddons had given Lane an early 10-point lead, Nathan Fozzard adding a conversion, but Heworth hit back to lead 24-16 early in the second half.
Lane, who had responded with O’Connor’s second try, nosed 28-24 in front with tries by Craig Duncan and Savage, only for Heworth to forge a six-point lead.
But extra-time was forced as Jack Smith dotted down three minutes from time, O’Connor booting his fourth goal.