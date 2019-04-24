Second Easter Monday trip to Catalans in four years is tough on Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have had a raw deal in having to travel to play two Easter Monday games in France in the last four years says head coach Daryl Powell.

The Cas boss believes that if Catalans are to play at home every Easter Monday in the second of two holiday games their opponents should rotate so it is a different team each year wherever possible.

The Dragons home record over Easter is formidable with Leeds Rhinos their only visitors to have beaten them in France in their last 12 games on this date.

Leeds are also, along with the Tigers, the only side to have had travel to France twice for the second Easter game in the last 12 years and while most of the Super League clubs had had to do the travel, St Helens, Hull. London and Hull KR have never been asked to go abroad for a Monday match.

"I haven't got a problem with going to France for the Easter Monday game," Tigers boss Powell told the Express. "Everybody has to go there. But we did it three or four years ago.

"There's 12 teams in Super League so there's another 11. Surely common sense would say that in this instance it should be done on a rotation.

"Catalans have to travel all the time and that's the nature of it for them.

"Easter Monday in any case is very tough, but to go over there and to be as depleted as we are at the moment makes it especially tough and we needed to be better than we were to get the points."