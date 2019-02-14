Siddons stars as Lock Lane win closely contested Challenge Cup tie

Loose forward Craig Siddons was an inspirational figure as Lock Lane came out on top 28-22 away to Milford in their second round Coral Challenge Cup tie.

The Castleford side will now take on Wigan St Judes away in the third round after taking their place in the draw thanks largely to a three-try burst midway through the second half that saw them turn an eight-point deficit into a 10-point lead.

Lewis Price opens the scoring for Lock Lane at Milford. Picture: Matthew Merrick

NCL Division One side Milford had looked on course to see off Premier Division Lane when Ryan Oxtoby broke a 10-10 interval deadlock with a penalty on 49 minutes and went on to improve his own touchdown three minutes later.

However, Lock Lane got themselves back into the frame when Connor Land nipped over on 55 minutes and Danny Sowerby added the conversion.

Tom Sowerby helped the visitors nose in front on the hour and the Castleford outfit were given a further boost when Sowerby grabbed his second try four minutes later. With Danny Sowerby converting both tries they were 28-18 ahead.

It was not quite all over as Matt Brockson crossed for a try for Milford six minutes from time. Oxtoby could not add the goal, though, and it proved the last score with Lane holding out for a hard earned win.

Tom Sowerby scores the first of two second half tries for Lock Lane at Milford. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Lewis Price had opened Lock Lane’s account with a Sowerby converted try in the third minute.

Josh Nathaniel responded with a quick brace before Craig Duncan restored parity near half-time.

Lock Lane man of the match Chris Siddons takes on the Milford defence in a second round Coral Challenge Cup tie. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Lock Lane's Craig Savage shows determination to make headway against Milford. Picture: Matthew Merrick