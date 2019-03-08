Sowerby races in for hat-trick as Lock Lane make flying start

Lock Lane made a winning start following promotion as they produced a strong display to beat Leigh Miners Rangers in their first game in the National Conference Premier Division.

Away to opponents who also earned promotion from the first division last season, the Castleford team made a good start and maintained their effort to run out 36-10 winners.

The visitors took a 10-0 lead midway through the first half, courtesy of tries by Tom Sowerby and Craig Duncan, plus the first of Connor Land’s two goals.

Andy Philbin crossed for the Miners four minutes before half-time, but Lane began the second half as they had the first and were 24-4 ahead by the hour mark, despite losing Alex Palmer to a yellow card for an alleged high tackle.

Tries by Corey Southern, Tommy Newbould and Tom Sowerby again saw them open up a healthy lead from which there was no coming back for their hosts.

Tom Sowerby completed his hat-trick on 70 minutes and Danny Sowerby popped over after Deacon Monks had replied.

Lane wrapped up their win with Southern’s second touchdown as they finished the game in good style for an opening day victory that augurs well for the campaign ahead back in the top flight.

Lock Lane now switch their attention to the Coral Challenge Cup when they travel to play Wigan St Judes in a third round tie on Saturday.

Another victory would likely earn the Castleford team a tie against a professional outfit in the next round.

Lock Lane are through to the final of the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup after they won 42-22 at Kippax.

They will now meet the survivors of the other semi-final, between Cutsyke Raiders and Featherstone Lions, in the decider, which will be played at Castleford RUFC in mid-April.