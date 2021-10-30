Star half-back leaves Featherstone Rovers to return to Australia as hooker makes return to Post Office Road
Star Featherstone Rovers half-back Fa’amanu Brown has left the club and is set to return to Australia for personal reasons.
Brown has played in all of Featherstone' s fixtures in 2021 bar an away game at Oldham when he was rested by then head coach James Webster. He has been one of the stand-out players for Rovers as they won the 1895 Cup at Wembley and reached the Million Pound Game in Toulouse.
The 26-year-old from New Zealand claimed 17 tries for the club, including one at Wembley as Featherstone won a trophy in their centenary season.
The former NRL player had not played since 2019 when he joined Featherstone ahead of the 2021 campaign and Rovers chairman Mark Campbell hailed Brown's "total commitment" during his time in West Yorkshire.
He said: “Nu has been a superb ambassador for the club in our centenary year, who has given total commitment to the club during his time here.
"We would have liked Nu to have stayed in the UK because he is an exciting player and a firm fan favourite, but we absolutely respect his decision and he leaves the club with our sincere best wishes.”
Meanwhile, fellow half-back Dane Chisholm has signed a deal to remain at Featherstone while hooker Matty Wildie has returned to the club on one-year deal after leaving at the end of the 2018 campaign.