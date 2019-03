The Tigers' Paul McShane remains second in the overall standings, three points behind St Helens hooker James Roby. Three Castleford players occupy a place in the top 15 while Trinity have one man among the leading contenders. See below for a full round-up of the top 15 standings.

1. James Roby - 12 points Veteran hooker James Roby didn't pick up any points in round seven despite his side's 42-12 victory over Castleford Tigers. But after a strong start to the season he is still the leading contender for the Man of Steel award.

2. Paul McShane - 9 points Paul McShane remains clear in second place, three points behind opposing hooker James Roby.

3. Stefan Ratchford - 8 points England full-back Stefan Ratchford wasn't awarded any points following Warrington's narrow win over Wakefield, however, he remains in third after a strong start to the season.

4. Danny Brough - 7 points There were no points for Trinity half-back Danny Brough in round seven, however, teammate Kyle Wood's two-try display earned him two points.

