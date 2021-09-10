Super League and the RFL come together to consider new strategic partner for the sport

Super League and the RFL looking to bring change throughout all forms of the sport. (SWPIX)

The two governing bodies have been in contact for some time about realigning closer together and - with a substantially lower broadcast deal starting next year - working out a plan to help give rugby league a much-needed boost.

The members of the strategic working group tasked with helping to find solutions to the sport’s most pressing issues are Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington, St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus, Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin, Warrington Wolves chairman Stuart Middleton plus RFL CEO Ralph Rimmer and RFL director of operations and legal Karen Moorhouse.

A joint-statement read: “As part of this, the group will consider the Game’s event calendar and competition structures and fan and viewer experience.

“The review will be holistic including league competitions, cup competitions and new events across Men’s, Women’s and Wheelchair Rugby League.

“The Game has fielded strategic interest from several credible parties in recent months and this Group will consider how to make the most of these opportunities for the betterment of the sport in a co-ordinated way. The Group intends to bring back initial recommendations within a 3-month period.

“The group will work alongside a Realignment Working Group which has also been established to review the governance structure of the Sport with the overriding collective belief that the Sport is at its strongest when it is unified and able to offer partners rights and visibility across the whole Sport.