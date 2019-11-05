Castleford Tigers.

Super League: Castleford Tigers FULL 2020 fixture list revealed, including Toronto trip and derby dates

Castleford Tigers will play Toronto Wolfpack in an 'away' game on February 2 to kick off their 2020 Super League season.

By Ben McKenna
Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 5th November 2019, 11:36 am

The game will be played at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium, as part of a double header that will also see the Rhinos host Hull FC. The Tigers will welcome Wigan Warriors to Wheldon Road on February 7 in their first home fixture. Castleford will travel to Toronto on June 13 while the trip to Catalans Dragons comes on Saturday, February 15. Scroll below for a full breakdown of all Castleford's league fixtures in 2020.

1. February 2 - Toronto Wolfpack (A), 2.30pm.

Castleford Tigers will begin their season with a clash against Toronto Wolfpack at Headingley as part of double header.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/Swpix.com

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. February 7 - Wigan Warriors (H), 7.45pm.

Castleford will host Wigan in their first home game of 2020.

Photo: Chris Mangnall/Swpix.com

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. February 15, Catalans Dragons (A), 5pm.

Castleford will travel to the south of France in round three.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. February 21, Wakefield Trinity (H), 7.45pm

Castleford will host Wakefield live on Sky Sports in round four.

Photo: Matthew Merrick

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3