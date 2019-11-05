Super League: Castleford Tigers FULL 2020 fixture list revealed, including Toronto trip and derby dates

The game will be played at Leeds Rhinos' Headingley Stadium, as part of a double header that will also see the Rhinos host Hull FC. The Tigers will welcome Wigan Warriors to Wheldon Road on February 7 in their first home fixture. Castleford will travel to Toronto on June 13 while the trip to Catalans Dragons comes on Saturday, February 15. Scroll below for a full breakdown of all Castleford's league fixtures in 2020.