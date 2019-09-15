Super League Dream team revealed - Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers players included

Two Leeds Rhinos players and one from Castleford Tigers have been named in the 2019 Betfred Super League Dream Team.

The lineup, based on form over the regular Super League season, includes Rhinos winger Ash Handley and centre Konrad Hurrell, along with Tigers prop Liam Watts.

Ash Handley. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

League leaders St Helens have five players in the 13, there are two each from Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils and one Wigan Warriors player.

Handley, Hurrell and Watts are among nine players making their Dream team debut, the most since 2016.

St Helens' Tommy Makinson is the most experienced, making his third appearance.

Warrington's Daryl Clark (2014), Wigan's Liam Farrell (2015) and St Helens’ Luke Thompson (2018) are in for the second time.

Konrad Hurrell. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: “It’s a stellar line-up and a team that highlights many of our modern-day greats.

"The Dream Team tells the story of the Super League season and this has perhaps been the best ever.

"We've seen the dominance of a brilliant St Helens, the emerging challenge from Salford Red Devils and a spread of talent from other clubs which has underlined the competitiveness and unpredictability of the league.

"Not surprisingly it has also got fans talking - and arguing - and with so many great options, it has made for some healthy debate."

The 2019 Dream Team has been selected by the Man of Steel selectors, based on the season-long points-based system used to select that award.

Chairman of the Man of Steel panel Ellery Hanley said: “Each and every one of these players is a credit to the 2019 Super League season.

“Their consistently high performances throughout the year backs up their credentials as worthy members of the Dream Team.

“As we head into the play-offs I’m sure some of these players will once again step up to dominate games for their sides and put them on the course for Old Trafford and the biggest night in Super League. Congratulations to them all”

The full 13, with heritage numbers, is below:

1 Lachlan Coote (St Helens), 2 Tommy Makinson (St Helens), 3 Kevin Naiqama (St Helens), 4 Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos), 5 Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), 7 Jackson Hastings (Salford Red Devils), 8 Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers), Daryl Clark (Warrington Wolves), 10 Luke Thompson (St Helens), Josh Jones,(Salford Red Devils), 12 Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), 13 Morgan Knowles (St Helens).