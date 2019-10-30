Sweeting swaps Castleford Tigers for Championship rivals Featherstone Rovers

Jake Sweeting has swapped Wheldon Road for Post Office Road after signing a one-year deal at Featherstone Rovers.

The 20-year-old joins the Championship club from neighbours Castleford Tigers, following in the footsteps of Jack Render who made the same switch last year.

Sweeting scored an 80-metre breakaway try against Featherstone when the sides met on Boxing Day just over 10 months ago.

“I’m looking forward to the year ahead not only for my development but for the team,” said Sweeting.

“I’ll be joining a team that has some talented players so hopefully I can get my head down and crack on and hopefully get a few opportunities to put on a Rovers shirt.

“Players like Craig Hall and Dane Chisholm have a ton of experience and I’m going to be looking at them and the rest of the team to help me develop as a player and bring my game on.”

Sweeting can operate in the halves or at full-back and has plenty of experience in both positions with Castleford’s academy side.

The move to Featherstone will also give Sweeting the chance to feature for Leeds Rhinos Reserves on dual registration.

Rovers football manager, Steve Gill, added: “I’m pleased to bring Jake into the club.

"He will give us valuable cover along our back line. He has been through a really good system at the Tigers, and is really keen to prove himself in the Championship.”

Meanwhile, Featherstone Rovers are set to play a pre-season game in Spain against newly-formed Valencia Huracanes.

The fixture will be part of a double header that will also see a repeat of the 2019 Super League Grand Final between St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

Talks have been held between all clubs with teams awaiting for clearance from the Rugby Football League.

This year, Rovers supporters have already had trips to the south of France to face Toulouse and Canada for the Championship Grand Final against Toronto Wolfpack.

And now another trip abroad looks on the cards as they hope to face the Huracanes in January.