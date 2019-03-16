Swinton Lions v Featherstone Rovers: We must not be lulled into false sense of security warns coach Ryan Carr

IT IS a different challenge this week, but coach Ryan Carr says Featherstone Rovers’ approach has to be the same.

Having ended Sheffield Eagles’ 100 per cent winning record at home last Sunday, Rovers travel to Swinton Lions – who have yet to pick up a point in the Betfred Championship – tomorrow (3pm).

New Featherstone signing Makahesi Makatoa. PIC: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

“I have said all along they are all hard games,” Carr warned.

“Swinton haven’t won, but they’ve taken a lot of teams right to the wire.

“They probably should have won a few of those and were unlucky not to from the footage I have seen.

“They will be up for a big game so we have got to go there and be ready.”

Rovers have lost their three away matches so far, but their home form has been impressive and Carr feels his new-look side are beginning to gel. He observed: “It is coming together. We are just trying to get some consistency.

“Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to keep the same team on the park all year.

“There’s been a lot of changes in six games and when we are able to get some consistency the players will be more comfortable around each other. They are working hard and I can’t knock their effort.”

Cook Island forward Makahesi Makatoa – signed from Carr’s former club Mounties in New South Wales – is due to arrive in England tomorrow and could feature at home to Dewsbury Rams next week.