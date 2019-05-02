Greg Minikin

These are the SEVEN Castleford Tigers players out of contract at the end of the season

A total of seven Castleford Tigers players will be out of contract come the end of the 2019 campaign.

As of May 1, players that are soon to be off contract are free to speak to other clubs. See below for the seven Tigers stars whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.

The outside back has been at Cas since 2016.

1. Greg Minikin

Tony Johnson
Clark is currently in talks regarding a new deal at Castleford.

2. Mitch Clark

The 23-year-old has been on the Tigers' books since 2014.

3. Will Maher

The half-back has struggled to establish his place in the side since joining in 2018.

4. Cory Aston

