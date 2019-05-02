These are the SEVEN Castleford Tigers players out of contract at the end of the season

As of May 1, players that are soon to be off contract are free to speak to other clubs. See below for the seven Tigers stars whose contracts will expire at the end of the season.

1. Greg Minikin The outside back has been at Cas since 2016. Tony Johnson jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Mitch Clark Clark is currently in talks regarding a new deal at Castleford. Jonathan Gawthorpe jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Will Maher The 23-year-old has been on the Tigers' books since 2014. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Cory Aston The half-back has struggled to establish his place in the side since joining in 2018. other Buy a Photo

View more