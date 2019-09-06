Thomas Minns joins Featherstone Rovers on two-year deal

FORMER HULL KR player Thomas Minns has agreed a two-year deal with Betfred Championship club Featherstone Rovers.

The 25-year-old has made over 70 appearances in the top flight, turning out for Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos and Hull KR.

Minns' newly-signed deal will keep him at the LD Nutrition Stadium until the end of the 2021 season.

The utility back started his career with Leeds before spending time on loan at London and Featherstone.

He signed a permanent deal with the Robins in 2016 but has now opted to make the move back to West Yorkshire for 2020.

Minns has recently returned from a 16-month ban after testing positive for cocaine while playing for Hull KR in March 2018.

But the 25-year-old is now hoping to hit the ground running with Featherstone next season.

“The fans can expect 100 per cent commitment from me. They were one of the main reasons why I joined the club," he said.

"The reception I received last time I played here as a player was great. I can't wait to get going.”

Featherstone host Toulouse tomorrow afternoon in their final game before the Championship play-offs.