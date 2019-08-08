Three changes to Castleford Tigers squad for London Broncos game

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad for this Saturday's home game against London Broncos shows three changes from last week.
Head coach Daryl Powell has included Paul McShane, Tuoyo Egodo and Jamie Ellis in the squad with Ellis set for a possible first Betfred Super League appearance of the season after overcoming long term injuries.
They replace injured trio Liam Watts, Greg Eden and Greg Minikin for the game against London Broncos on Saturday evening (kick-off 7.30pm).
The Tigers will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a dramatic Golden Point loss to Hull Kingston Rovers in the previous round of fixtures. London who currently sit bottom of Super League will hunting for points in a bid to fight off relegation whilst Cas continue their fight for play-off place.
Tickets are available online and in the retail stores in Xscape Yorkshire and Carlton Lanes.
Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad:
24. Cory Aston
35. Cheyse Blair
2. James Clare
33. Chris Clarkson
25. Tuoyo Egodo
20. Jamie Ellis
11. Oliver Holmes
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
10. Grant Millington
13. Adam Milner
29. Jacques O’Neill
32. Jordan Rankin
15. Jesse Sene-Lefao
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman