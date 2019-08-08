Three changes to Castleford Tigers squad for London Broncos game

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad for this Saturday's home game against London Broncos shows three changes from last week.

Head coach Daryl Powell has included Paul McShane, Tuoyo Egodo and Jamie Ellis in the squad with Ellis set for a possible first Betfred Super League appearance of the season after overcoming long term injuries.

They replace injured trio Liam Watts, Greg Eden and Greg Minikin for the game against London Broncos on Saturday evening (kick-off 7.30pm).

The Tigers will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a dramatic Golden Point loss to Hull Kingston Rovers in the previous round of fixtures. London who currently sit bottom of Super League will hunting for points in a bid to fight off relegation whilst Cas continue their fight for play-off place.

Tickets are available online and in the retail stores in Xscape Yorkshire and Carlton Lanes.

Castleford Tigers' 19-man squad:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

33. Chris Clarkson

25. Tuoyo Egodo

20. Jamie Ellis

11. Oliver Holmes

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

29. Jacques O’Neill

32. Jordan Rankin

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman