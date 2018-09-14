Three-try burst seals Lock Lane win

Play-offs bound Lock Lane were in winning form when they beat Milford Marlins 34-12 in Division One of the National Conference.
Milford recovered from 10-0 adrift on 11 minutes to lead 12-10 at half-time, thanks to Dave Watmough’s conversions of tries by Joe Ramsden and Scott Jensen. But Lane, who had opened through Luke Tagg and Connor Lane, went back ahead to lead 16-12 following a Tom Sowerby effort.
The sin-binning of Dwaine McCrae on 65 minutes for dissent then hit Milford hard, with the Lane posting a penalty by Land – who went on to total five goals – and Jack Smith, Chris Siddons and Craig Duncan all crossing for tries before the miscreant returned. Lock Lane visit Skirlaugh in their final league game on Saturday.