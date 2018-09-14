Three-try burst seals Lock Lane win

Play-offs bound Lock Lane were in winning form when they beat Milford Marlins 34-12 in Division One of the National Conference.

Milford recovered from 10-0 adrift on 11 minutes to lead 12-10 at half-time, thanks to Dave Watmough’s conversions of tries by Joe Ramsden and Scott Jensen. But Lane, who had opened through Luke Tagg and Connor Lane, went back ahead to lead 16-12 following a Tom Sowerby effort.

The sin-binning of Dwaine McCrae on 65 minutes for dissent then hit Milford hard, with the Lane posting a penalty by Land – who went on to total five goals – and Jack Smith, Chris Siddons and Craig Duncan all crossing for tries before the miscreant returned. Lock Lane visit Skirlaugh in their final league game on Saturday.



Lock Lane's Jack Smith touches down for a try against Milford. Picture; Matthew Merrick

Craig Duncan dives over for a last minute try for Lock Lane. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Lock Lane's Morgan Punchard, who signed for Featherstone Rovers this week, gets a kick away against Milford. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Lock Lane's Ryan Backhouse breaks through to set up Tom Sowerby (right). Picture: Matthew Merrick