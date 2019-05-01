Tom Holmes hails ‘outstanding’ Featherstone Rovers first half performance

Returning Half-back Tom Holmes hailed an “outstanding” first-half defensive effort as Featherstone Rovers returned to winning ways at Barrow Raiders.

Holmes was making his first appearance for Featherstone since joining on loan from Huddersfield Giants.

The 23-year-old was forced to undergo knee reconstruction surgery after being sidelined for the second half of last season.

Holmes joined the Giants last August but is now back at the LD Nutrition Stadium.

His loan deal is set to last all season, however Huddersfield do have the option to recall the half-back.

Rovers led 22-0 at half time in Cumbria on Sunday before holding off a Raiders fightback in the second half.

However, Dane Chisholm sealed the victory with a try seconds before the final hooter.

“In the second half we struggled a little bit,” conceded Holmes.

“We let ourselves down with the way that we were playing, we made a few errors and our defence wasn’t tight enough.

“But in the first half, our try-line defence was outstanding. They made quite plays on our line, we defended well and we dug in for each other.

“We know that they got a couple of tries at the end, but we are happy with the win, it is always tough to come here.”

Holmes got through Sunday’s game without any further injury concerns.

The half-back is set to feature alongside Dane Chisholm again this weekend.

Forward Jack Bussey has been deployed at half-back recently but is suspended for the trip to Rochdale.