Tom Sowerby's try hat-trick helps Lock Lane back to winning ways

Lock Lane were back to winning ways in the Conference Premier with a 32-22 victory away to Thornhill Trojans.
The hosts were 18-12 ahead early in the second half, thanks to tries by Danny Ratcliffe, Jake Wilson and Jake Ratcliffe, each of which George Woodcock converted.
Lock Lane, however, blasted back with four unanswered tries to lead 32-18 on 70 minutes as Luke Tagg went over, Craig Savage crossed the line twice and Tom Sowerby completed his hat-trick. James Woods also added a couple of goals.
Nathan Fozzard had earlier improved Sowerby’s first two tries while Thornhill, despite having Wilson sent-off on 72 minutes for an alleged dangerous tackle, suggested what might have been with a consolation touchdown for Sam Ratcliffe.
Lock Lane climbed to sixth and are away to second from bottom Kells this Saturday.