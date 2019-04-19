Tom Sowerby's try hat-trick helps Lock Lane back to winning ways

Lock Lane were back to winning ways in the Conference Premier with a 32-22 victory away to Thornhill Trojans.

The hosts were 18-12 ahead early in the second half, thanks to tries by Danny Ratcliffe, Jake Wilson and Jake Ratcliffe, each of which George Woodcock converted.

Nathan Fozzard lines up a kick for Lock Lane at Thornhill Trojans. Picture: James Heaton

Lock Lane, however, blasted back with four unanswered tries to lead 32-18 on 70 minutes as Luke Tagg went over, Craig Savage crossed the line twice and Tom Sowerby completed his hat-trick. James Woods also added a couple of goals.

Nathan Fozzard had earlier improved Sowerby’s first two tries while Thornhill, despite having Wilson sent-off on 72 minutes for an alleged dangerous tackle, suggested what might have been with a consolation touchdown for Sam Ratcliffe.

Lock Lane climbed to sixth and are away to second from bottom Kells this Saturday.

Try time for Lock Lane. Picture: James Heaton