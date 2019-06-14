Tom Sowerby’s try is too late to prevent defeat for Lock Lane

Lock Lane dropped down the Premier Division table to seventh after they were unable to gain revenge for a defeat to Underbank Rangers earlier in the National Conference season.

Underbank, who had prevailed 28-22 in Castleford, completed the double over Lane, who have improved since then, running out 13-6 winners this time.

Will Broadbent-Allan touched down to help Rangers to a 6-0 interval lead and Richard Pogson, who improved that score, landed a penalty on the resumption.

Tom Stringer then cruised in to help establish a 12-0 buffer.

Pogson followed up his second successful conversion with a drop-goal and with the Castleford team three scores behind they faced an uphill task.

They kept going and were rewarded for their efforts when Tom Sowerby raced over for a try that was converted by Connor Turner, but it was too little, too late as far as they were concerned.

Despite the defeat Lock Lane remain just two points behind Egremont Rangers in third place and are well clear of the relegation places.

This Saturday they will be looking to get back to winning form when at home to Leigh Miners Rangers who are third from bottom with just two wins so far. Kick-off is 2.30pm.