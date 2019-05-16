Tom Sowerby try clinches victory for improving Lock Lane

Lock Lane continued their improvement in the National Conference Premier Division when they came from behind to beat early season pacesetters Egremont Rangers.

The Castleford-based side are now up to sixth place and level on points with Egremont who are in third after an excellent performance on their long travel.

Rangers appeared to be on course for victory initially when Matthew Bewsher improved tries by Matthew Henson and Fraser McNee to help forge a 12-0 lead inside 14 minutes.

Lane, though, turned it round as they went in at the break 18-12 ahead courtesy of touchdowns in the second quarter for Craig Jones, Craig Savage and, in the last minute, Danny Sowerby, each of which Nathan Fozzard goaled.

The pendulum swung back to the Cumbrians by the hour, John Paul Brocklebank and Leon Crellin having crossed.

But a try five minutes from time by Tom Sowerby, with Fozzard adding his fourth goal, helped the Castleford outfit to a 24-20 verdict.

It was their fifth win from nine games since promotion with Lock Lane only three points behind table toppers West Hull. They should travel with confidence when away once again this Saturday, against Siddal, who are one place and two points behind them in the table.