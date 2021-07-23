Tom Sowerby’s late double seals derby win for Lock Lane against Featherstone Lions

Tom Sowerby, who crossed for two tries in Lock Lane’s win over Featherstone Lions. Picture: Allan McKenzie

The final 26-12 score did not reflect how hard fought this derby was in League F. Lions played their full part and had every chance of winning when two points ahead going into the last 10 minutes.

The Castleford team had trailed from the 50th minute when home substitute Ben Mawson powered over and impressive stand-off Liam Kay kicked his second goal, but turned the game round as winger Lucas Moon crossed the line.

The score went unconverted, but Lane substitute Tom Sowerby added another try on 75 minutes and with centre Tom Egan tagging on the extras an eight-point buffer was created.

There was no way back for the Lions then as Sowerby grabbed his second try with a two minutes remaining and Egan’s third goal completed the scoring.

The late flourish was in contrast to previous exchanges. Featherstone had gone in front on 12 minutes, with Kay converting Ian Jackson’s try. Nathan Fozzard hit back for the visitors and Lane established a 10-6 half-time lead courtesy of Craig Duncan’s try.

Lions started the second half strongly and they went back in front when Mawson crossed and Kay added the conversion.

They held on to their slender lead until the late Lane rally that saw them make it five wins from seven matches. Lions have two victories from their six fixtures.

Lions host West Bowling in a League F match this Saturday while Lock Lane travel to York Acorn in a Cross League game.

The Yorkshire Men’s League has a full fixture list this Saturday with Cutsyke Raiders at home to Bentley in the Premier and Fryston Warriors at Westgate Common in Division One.