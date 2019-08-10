Tuoyo Egodo at the double as Castleford Tigers boost play-off hopes with win over London Broncos

Castleford Tigers moved back up into the play-off places, for an evening at least, as they bounced back from last week's defeat with a 20-6 win in a largely uninspiring game against London Broncos.

While Daryl Powell's men were not at their best they did shrug off a slow start to come from 6-0 down to earn a valuable two points.

Londoner Tuoyo Egodo led the scoring with two tries while Jamie Ellis made a successful return from injury to give the side some direction at half-back and the Tigers could be pleased to keep a potentially high scoring Broncos side down to one try - and none in the last hour of the match.

Castleford were flat at the start and although they played better as the half went on they were found themselves 6-4 down at half-time.

An early attack had promise only for the returning Ellis to see his high kick knocked on over the line by a teammate.

A period of early pressure from London had to be withstood as Nathan Mason was held up over the line and two Jordan Abdull grubber kicks had to be well defended by Peter Mata'utia - playing at centre for the Tigers.

The visitors took the lead on 21 minutes when Luke Yates made a strong break and a quick play the ball allowed half-back Brock Lamb to scoot over for a try that was converted by Kieran Dixon.

Cas quickly replied as they finally put their game together and a swift handling move culminated in Cheyse Blair timing his pass well to send Egodo over in the corner. In the strong windy conditions Mata'utia was unable to add the touchline conversion and it stayed 6-4 to half-time.

The Tigers did come close twice to further scores with Ellis just beaten to the ball as he chased his own grubber kick over the line and Daniel Smith held up on the line on a last tackle charge.

London forced a drop-out late in the half and were given a penalty right on the hooter, but Dixon was unable to land a goal from the touchline.

The first score after the break was always going to be an important one and it went to Cas. It was a real beauty as Jake Trueman made a smart break, Oliver Holmes backed up and showed good pace himself to race over for a try that went unconverted again.

Another score followed seven minutes later as Ellis's short range kick bobbled and was not dealt with by the visitors before Jacques O'Neill pounced on the ball for his first try for the club. Ellis took over the kicking and his conversion made it 14-6.

It looked like the Tigers had struck again when Jordan Rankin collected Ellis's high kick and touched the ball down over the line only to be harshly judged to have nudged London full-back Alex Walker with the ball in the air.

Paul McShane's grubber kick then had to be well defended by Rhys Williams as the hosts pressed again.

But there was no stopping Egodo as he bagged his second try following a swift left edge move involving Jesse Sene-Lefao and Blair.

Ellis put the icing on the cake with a great touchline goal and Cas finally had breathing space.

They were unable to cash in with further scores as errors and a bit of over playing cost them more points, but they defended well to keep the broncos out for the remainder.

London kepy trying, but the closest they came to another score was when Eddie Battye was held up over the line.

In the closing stages Ellis forced a drop-out with a good kick and the ball was sent out on the full by the visitors. The penalty was run rather than kicked and came to nothing as did another promising move began by a Grant Millington break when Trueman kicked for the corner only for London to scramble back.

Scorers - Castleford: Tries Egodo 2, Holmes, O'Neill ; goals Ellis 2. London: Try Lamb; goal Dixon.

Castleford Tigers: Rankin; Clare, Mata'utia, Blair, Egodo; Trueman, Ellis; Clarkson, McShane, Millington, Holmes, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: Sene-Lefao, Maher, O'Neill, Smith.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Fleming, Kear, Williams; Abdull, Lamb; Butler, Cunningham, Mason, Pitts, Adebiyi, Yates. Subs Battye, Ioane, Fozard, Krasniqi.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas.

Half-time: 4-6.

Attendance: 5,497.