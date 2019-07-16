TV star Adam Hills scores crucial try in Physical Disability Rugby League festival hosted by Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ Mend-A-Hose Jungle hosted the latest round of Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) on Sunday.

TV star and comedian Adam Hills was among those taking part in a festival that showcased the brilliant players of PDRL.

Castleford Tigers’ PDRL team took on Wigan and Wakefield Trinity while other sides in action were Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Warrington Wolves A.

On a fantastic day that was free to spectators the Castleford side managed a huge 52-6 win over Wigan, but lost a closer contest, 18-12 to Wakefield Trinity.

Hills scored an interception try to inflict a first defeat of the PDRL season on Leeds Rhinos – allowing both Hills’ Warrington team and Wakefield to join Leeds at the top of the table.

The Rhinos came into the third PDRL Festival of the season with a 100% record from their four matches.

But Hills’ try pinched a 10-6 win for the Wolves, which they followed with an 18-6 victory against Wigan.

Meanwhile the hosts had played some sparkling rugby to secure their win against Wigan, setting up the last game of the day perfectly – a derby between Castleford and Wakefield.

The game did not disappoint, with Darren Dean scoring a crucial try in an 18-12 win for Wakefield which lifted them level with Warrington and Leeds.

That sets up an intriguing finish to the PDRL season, with further festivals in Warrington next month and then in Blackpool in September.