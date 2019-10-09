Twelve great pictures from Featherstone Lions' National Conference play-off final triumph
Featherstone Lions crowned their excellent season when they earned promotion to the top flight of the National Conference in the Division One play-off final - and here's the best of the action captured by photographers Jonathan Buck and Matthew Merrick.
In a game played at Featherstone Rovers' LD Nutrition Stadium the Lions defeated Stanningley 23-10 with tries by Danny Gilbert, Danny Glassell, Jake Perkins and Gaz Gale plus three goals and a drop-goal kicked by Ian Jackson. Full match report in this week's Pontefract & Castleford Express.
1. Let the celebrations begin for the Lions
Featherstone Lions celebrate after promotion to the National Conference Premier is confirmed. Picture: Matthew Merrick