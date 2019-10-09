Twelve great pictures from Featherstone Lions' National Conference play-off final triumph

In a game played at Featherstone Rovers' LD Nutrition Stadium the Lions defeated Stanningley 23-10 with tries by Danny Gilbert, Danny Glassell, Jake Perkins and Gaz Gale plus three goals and a drop-goal kicked by Ian Jackson. Full match report in this week's Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Let the celebrations begin for the Lions Featherstone Lions celebrate after promotion to the National Conference Premier is confirmed.

Try joy for the Lions Featherstone Lions players show their delight after Jake Perkins scores a crucial try against Stanningley.

Bowing out on a high Featherstone Lions' Danny Gilbert (right), who is set to retire after the play-off final, gets emotional after the game with teammate Ian Jackson.

Promotion mastermind Head coach Jamie Rooney, who has masterminded Featherstrone Lions' promotion, delivers his team talk.

