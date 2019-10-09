Featherstone Lions celebrate winning the National Conference Division One play-off final. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Twelve great pictures from Featherstone Lions' National Conference play-off final triumph

Featherstone Lions crowned their excellent season when they earned promotion to the top flight of the National Conference in the Division One play-off final - and here's the best of the action captured by photographers Jonathan Buck and Matthew Merrick.

In a game played at Featherstone Rovers' LD Nutrition Stadium the Lions defeated Stanningley 23-10 with tries by Danny Gilbert, Danny Glassell, Jake Perkins and Gaz Gale plus three goals and a drop-goal kicked by Ian Jackson. Full match report in this week's Pontefract & Castleford Express.

Featherstone Lions celebrate after promotion to the National Conference Premier is confirmed. Picture: Matthew Merrick

1. Let the celebrations begin for the Lions

Featherstone Lions celebrate after promotion to the National Conference Premier is confirmed. Picture: Matthew Merrick
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Featherstone Lions players show their delight after Jake Perkins scores a crucial try against Stanningley. Picture: Matthew Merrick

2. Try joy for the Lions

Featherstone Lions players show their delight after Jake Perkins scores a crucial try against Stanningley. Picture: Matthew Merrick
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Featherstone Lions' Danny Gilbert (right), who is set to retire after the play-off final, gets emotional after the game with teammate Ian Jackson. Picture: Matthew Merrick

3. Bowing out on a high

Featherstone Lions' Danny Gilbert (right), who is set to retire after the play-off final, gets emotional after the game with teammate Ian Jackson. Picture: Matthew Merrick
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
Head coach Jamie Rooney, who has masterminded Featherstrone Lions' promotion, delivers his team talk. Picture: Matthew Merrick

4. Promotion mastermind

Head coach Jamie Rooney, who has masterminded Featherstrone Lions' promotion, delivers his team talk. Picture: Matthew Merrick
Matthew Merrick
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3