TWELVE of the best pictures as Castleford Tigers boost play-off hopes with victory over Hull FC
Castleford Tigers kept their fate in their own hands with a crucial win over Hull FC in the race for Super League play-offs.
Jake Trueman scored a hat-trick for Daryl Powell's side, inspiring the Tigers to victory over an out-of-form Hull team. Below we picked 12 of the best pictures from an enthralling win.
1. Hat-trick hero
Jake Trueman strolls over for his hat-trick try.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
2. Hot Stepper
Peter Mata'utia looks to get past Hull's Jack Logan.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
3. Try time
Paul McShane rushes to congratulate Jake Trueman on his hat-trick try
Matthew Merrick
freelance
4. Early Exit
Jake Connor leaves the field after being sin-binned
Matthew Merrick
freelance
View more