Castleford Tigers player celebrate a well-earned win.

TWELVE of the best pictures as Castleford Tigers boost play-off hopes with victory over Hull FC

Castleford Tigers kept their fate in their own hands with a crucial win over Hull FC in the race for Super League play-offs.

Jake Trueman scored a hat-trick for Daryl Powell's side, inspiring the Tigers to victory over an out-of-form Hull team. Below we picked 12 of the best pictures from an enthralling win.

Jake Trueman strolls over for his hat-trick try.

1. Hat-trick hero

Jake Trueman strolls over for his hat-trick try.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
Buy a Photo
Peter Mata'utia looks to get past Hull's Jack Logan.

2. Hot Stepper

Peter Mata'utia looks to get past Hull's Jack Logan.
Matthew Merrick
freelance
Buy a Photo
Paul McShane rushes to congratulate Jake Trueman on his hat-trick try

3. Try time

Paul McShane rushes to congratulate Jake Trueman on his hat-trick try
Matthew Merrick
freelance
Buy a Photo
Jake Connor leaves the field after being sin-binned

4. Early Exit

Jake Connor leaves the field after being sin-binned
Matthew Merrick
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3