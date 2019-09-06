TWELVE of the best pictures as Castleford Tigers boost play-off hopes with victory over Hull FC

Jake Trueman scored a hat-trick for Daryl Powell's side, inspiring the Tigers to victory over an out-of-form Hull team. Below we picked 12 of the best pictures from an enthralling win.

Hat-trick hero Jake Trueman strolls over for his hat-trick try.

Hot Stepper Peter Mata'utia looks to get past Hull's Jack Logan.

Try time Paul McShane rushes to congratulate Jake Trueman on his hat-trick try

Early Exit Jake Connor leaves the field after being sin-binned

