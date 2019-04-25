Two changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Wigan Warriors game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to face Wigan Warriors and has made two changes from Monday's match at Catalans Dragons.

The Tigers travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Warriors on Saturday with the game kicking off at 5pm.

Jacques O'Neill, in the 19-man squad for the Wigan Warriors game.

Cas boss Powell has been forced into two changes with Junior Moors missing the trip after picking up a one game suspension and Michael Shenton dropping out after going off with an ankle injury during the Tigers away game against Catalans Dragons.

In their place two youngsters, Calum Turner and Jacques O’Neill, return to the squad.

The Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:

24. Cory Aston

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

34. Chris Clarkson

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

23. Will Maher

14. Nathan Massey

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

29. Jacques O’Neill

28. Lewis Peachey

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

29. Calum Turner

8. Liam Watts