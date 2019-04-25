Two changes to Castleford Tigers squad for Wigan Warriors game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has named his 19-man squad to face Wigan Warriors and has made two changes from Monday's match at Catalans Dragons.
The Tigers travel to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Warriors on Saturday with the game kicking off at 5pm.
Cas boss Powell has been forced into two changes with Junior Moors missing the trip after picking up a one game suspension and Michael Shenton dropping out after going off with an ankle injury during the Tigers away game against Catalans Dragons.
In their place two youngsters, Calum Turner and Jacques O’Neill, return to the squad.
The Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:
24. Cory Aston
2. James Clare
21. Mitch Clark
34. Chris Clarkson
5. Greg Eden
25. Tuoyo Egodo
23. Will Maher
14. Nathan Massey
1. Peter Mata’utia
12. Mike McMeeken
9. Paul McShane
13. Adam Milner
3. Greg Minikin
29. Jacques O’Neill
28. Lewis Peachey
34. Daniel Smith
6. Jake Trueman
29. Calum Turner
8. Liam Watts