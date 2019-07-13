VIDEO: ‘We have seven games left, we should be aiming to win them all,’ says Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell

Castleford Tigers should be aiming to win all of their remaining seven Super League games, says head coach Daryl Powell.

REPORT: James Clare hat-trick hands Castleford 13th-straight win over Wakefield.

Daryl Powell. PIC: Bruce Rollinson.

The Tigers stayed sixth in the Super League table despite a 36-16 victory over Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue on Friday evening.

Castleford moved level on points with fifth-placed Wigan Warriors - who lost 32-10 at St Helens - but still have Salford Red Devils, who won at Warrington Wolves, on their tails.

Powell admits it would be a “tough challenge” to go unbeaten until the end of the season, but insists that will be the Tigers mindset from here on in.

“We have got seven games left, we should be aiming to win them all,” said Powell.

“It is a tough challenge but we have to have that mindset.

“If we do what we did today against Wakefield and against London two weeks ago, the attitude will carry us a really long way.

“I think we are doing some really good things, at times, at the moment.

“What we are trying to do is make it a little bit more consistent.”

Castleford didn’t have it all their own way against Wakefield, with Powell’s men overturning a 10-8 half-time deficit to come away with the points.

James Clare scored a second-half hat-trick while Jordan Rankin bagged a brace to send Cas four points ahead of Wakefield.

Powell added: “It was a tough game.

“There was a ridiculous kicking game from Danny Brough which was very difficult to deal with.

“But I thought our spirit, resolve and toughness: I thought we were great today.

“Two weeks ago against London it was very similar, last week was not so good and this week was very good.

“So we are just talking about the consistency of what we deliver.

“And that what was an absolute must win for us. That was a win at all costs today.

“And I thought they players showed that, the attitude that we had to win.

“It took us a while to break Wakefield. But that toughness we showed, if we can be consistent, will take us a long way.”

Powell also praised young winger Tuoyo Egodo, who was persistently targeted by Brough’s threatening kicks.

“If you look at the tries we conceded, on the back of kick offs and spiral bombs that you would not want to be under,” Powell said.

“Tuoyo made a few errors but who wouldn’t under those kicks.

“The accuracy and the rotation on the ball was so difficult to deal with.

“I thought he was great to get through that.

“He made too many errors but for him, character wise, as a young player I thought he was fantastic.

“Defensively as a team I thought we were excellent.”