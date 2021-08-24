Wakefield Council hosts Featherstone Rovers following 1895 Cup success

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, hosted the event at Wakefield Town Hall on Monday, August 23, where players and staff were congratulated on their recent success.

Coun Jeffery said: “It was wonderful to welcome the Featherstone team and the support staff to the town hall.

"It gave us the opportunity to celebrate their sporting success and all the hard work and effort of all those involved. It also enabled the Council to recognise the great work Featherstone Rovers do to support our Fostering service, helping recruit foster carers and offering activities for children in care – making a positive difference to the whole district.

Civic reception for Featherstone Rovers

“Rugby League is at the heart of our district and we have great pride in all our teams. We are already looking forward to next season and wish everyone the very best of luck.”

Mark Campbell, chairman of Featherstone Rovers, said: “Our club truly values the support we receive from the Council and it was a huge recognition for our club and players for all their efforts this season.