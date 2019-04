Wakefield have two players in the current top 10 spots, while Castleford have Paul McShane and Liam Watts among the top 11. See below to see who occupies the first 13 spots on the Man of Steel leaderboard.

1. James Roby - 12 points There were no points for current Man of Steel leader James Roby. It is the second-straight week the St Helens hooker has picked up no points but he still leads the way on 12 points.

2. Stefan Ratchford - 10 points The Warrington Wolves full-back becomes only the second player to hit double figures for the season. He picked up two points from the Wire's 63-12 victory at Hull FC.

3. Blake Austin - 9 points Australian half-back Blake Austin was in commanding form last week as he scored four tries at Hull FC - earning him three Man of Steel ranking points.

4. Danny Brough - 9 points The Trinity playermaker stays in fourth after collecting two points following Wakefield's 33-22 success against Salford Red Devils.

