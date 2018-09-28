Wakefield Trinity: We want to finish with a victory says Trinity rake Randell

AUSSIE HOOKER Tyler Randell insists tonight’s visit of Warrington Wolves is far from a dead rubber for Wakefield Trinity.

A win in Trinity’s final game of the season would secure fifth place in Betfred Super League.

“Obviously the goal was top-four,” Randell said. “But with the restructure of the competition next year if you’re in that top-five you give yourself a chance of winning it. If Wakefield can finish fifth again that’s two years in a row so that’ll be a positive.”

Trinity are also determined not to end with two losses, after last Friday’s 42-10 defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Randell stressed: “We’ve got one more game to go, it’s at home and in these Super-8s we’ve won three and lost three.

“We want to finish well. Last week was a bit of an all over the shop night for us, the team was shuffled around a bit.

“That’s no excuse, but we want to get back home [tonight] and finish on a high.”

Tonight will complete Randell’s first season at Wakefield. He admitted it took a while for him, his wife and family to settle in, but said he now feels at home at Trinity.

“We are enjoying it,” he said. “This year has been a massive positive.

“We came over at the end of last year which really helped us settle in for this season and we’re really enjoying the experience.

“I am glad I am playing for Wakefield. Most of the squad’s staying and there might be a few people coming in.

“We will finish [tonight], get our time off and then come back and rip into pre-season.”

Scott Grix will miss the game after suffering a facial injury last Friday.

Young prop Lewis Wray is in contention to make his Super League debut, Jacob Miller is available after illness and Danny Kirmond could feature following knee surgery.

Warrington will be without half-backs Kevin Brown (rested) and Tyrone Roberts (concussion). Sitaleki Akauola is available after injury and suspension and Daryl Clark, Luis Johnson and Jack Hughes are also in contention.

Wakefield Trinity: from Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood, Wray.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Atkins, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, G King, T King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths (Widnes).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.