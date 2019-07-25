Stepping in: Tony Adams, at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium, has taken on the role of president of the RFL. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

WATCH: Arsenal legend Tony Adams gets on board as Rugby Football League president to make positive difference

BY THE end of his official first day as the new Rugby Football League president, former England football captain Tony Adams had somehow talked himself into a maiden match between the two sports – and put himself forward to play again at the age of 52.

An intriguing prospect, certainly, if not exactly why he accepted the role when succeeding Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, at the RFL’s annual general meeting in Doncaster yesterday.

Stepping in: Tony Adams, at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium, has taken on the role of president of the RFL. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix

1. Rugby Football League Council Meeting

Stepping in: Tony Adams, at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium, has taken on the role of president of the RFL. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix
Simon Wilkinson - simon@swpix.co
�SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
Buy a Photo
OVER TO YOU: Andy Burnham hands the presidential chains of the RFL over to Tony Adams. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Rugby Football League Council Meeting

OVER TO YOU: Andy Burnham hands the presidential chains of the RFL over to Tony Adams. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Simon Wilkinson - simon@swpix.co
�SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
Buy a Photo
LEADING ROLE: Tony Adams talks in Doncaster after receiving the RFL Presidential chains. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Rugby Football League Council Meeting

LEADING ROLE: Tony Adams talks in Doncaster after receiving the RFL Presidential chains. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Simon Wilkinson - simon@swpix.co
�SWpix.com (t/a Photography Hub Ltd)
Buy a Photo
Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (centre) is tackled by Arsenal captain Tony Adams during the 2002 FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. Picture: PA/David Davies

4. SOCCER FA Cup 1

Chelsea's Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (centre) is tackled by Arsenal captain Tony Adams during the 2002 FA Cup Final at the Millennium Stadium. Picture: PA/David Davies
PA
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 1