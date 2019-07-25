WATCH: Arsenal legend Tony Adams gets on board as Rugby Football League president to make positive difference
BY THE end of his official first day as the new Rugby Football League president, former England football captain Tony Adams had somehow talked himself into a maiden match between the two sports – and put himself forward to play again at the age of 52.
An intriguing prospect, certainly, if not exactly why he accepted the role when succeeding Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, at the RFL’s annual general meeting in Doncaster yesterday.
1. Rugby Football League Council Meeting
Stepping in: Tony Adams, at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium, has taken on the role of president of the RFL. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix