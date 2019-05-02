‘We are not looking for excuses’ says Castleford Tigers star Mitch Clark

While a lengthy injury list appears to have hampered Castleford Tigers’ challenge for honours so far this year, the team is not looking for excuses, insists forward Mitch Clark.

Clark himself has been one of the injury victims in 2019, missing six matches, but he has managed to play the last five and hopes to keep that run going against Warrington Wolves tomorrow night.

The Tigers will be without 11 first teamers for the game, but the combative prop does not think they should think negatively.

He told the Express: “That’s rugby league, it’s part of the game. You don’t want injuries to happen to anyone, but we’ve just been unlucky.

“We are not looking for excuses, we have got a good team here and we know what we can deliver.

“We know whoever’s going to come in is going to do whatever’s needed of them.”

Clark is gearing up for another tough test with Warrington coming to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle, but believes Cas can gain revenge for their defeat to the Wolves in March.

He said: “They are playing good footy and it’s going to be a good test and a good challenge for us to see where we are at.

“They’ve got some big forwards, but Catalans had some big forwards and Wigan - everyone’s got some big forwards these days.

“It is just going out there and wanting to get over the top of them.

“If we can do it will take their game out of them.

“Anyone can win on their day. St Helens went over to Catalans and got beaten and soon after Wigan thumped Catalans.

“You just have to turn up with a good attitude and get ready to roll your sleeves up.

“We had a real good attitude at Wigan, we were just unlucky there.

“We are going to be confident going into Friday’s game, it’s going to be a real good test for us, at home in front of our fans.”

Clark could be joined in the team by new signing Cheyse Blair and he is looking forward to seeing what the Australian can bring to the team.

He added: “I don’t know him personally, but from what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard - I’ve watched a bit of the NRL - he is going to bring a lot to the team and it’ll be good to have him over here.”