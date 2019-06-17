Why Featherstone Rovers were West Yorkshire's stand-out club last weekend

Featherstone Rovers were West Yorkshire's only professional or semi-professional rugby league side to pick up a win last weekend.

Out of 11 Super League, Championship and League 1 clubs, Featherstone were the only club celebrating victory after the latest round of fixtures.

Ryan Carr's men enjoyed a superb 22-4 victory over Widnes Vikings on Sunday afternoon, avenging a 44-22 defeat from earlier in the season.

While defeats for Castleford Tigers, Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, Dewsbury Rams, Halifax, Keighley Cougars and Hunslet meant Rovers were West Yorkshire's only victorious side.

Head coach Carr praised the defensive effort from his players on Sunday, as they conceded just one try despite defending for lengthy periods at Post Office Road.

"You look back to round five and see that we conceded 44 points," said Carr.

Action from Featherstone Rovers v Widnes Vikings. PIC: James Heaton.

"It goes to show you how far the boys have come in their defensive effort and attitude.

"It is a good representation, the score, of the efforts that they are putting in.

"They are things that people wouldn't see off the ball but we know what they are doing."

Tries from Tom Holmes, Conor Carey and a brace from Alex Sutcliffe secured the victory.

And Carr was pleased with how his side took their chances which, at times, were few and far between.

He added: "We didn't have a lot of good ball and that was partly due to our ball security. Our mistakes were probably hurting us a little bit.

"We got done for a fair few penalties, but credit to the boys, they didn't let it get to them.

"We got one for dissent, it is disappointing and it is frustrating for the playing group. I feel them, in that regard.

"It is something we are working on, we want to be disciplined.

"We have got to make sure we build better and move forward into Barrow now."