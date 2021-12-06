Why world-class Castleford Tigers full-back Tara Stanley has joined York City Knights

England and former Castleford Tigers goalkicking full-back Tara Stanley has joined York City Knights. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

She initially played football for Everton as a youngster before switching to rugby league, first with Moorfield Angels before representing Thatto Heath Crusaders.

She moved to Yorkshire to represent Castleford in the Betfred Women’s Super League in 2018 and is now regarded as one of the best full-backs in the world.

York director of rugby Lindsay Anfield said: “I’ve known Tara for over 10 years now and we’ve got a great working relationship.

New York City Knights full-back, Tara Stanley. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’ve both played with her and coached her so I was delighted when she decided to make the move to York.

“We don’t have an established full-back at the moment so she will be a fantastic asset at the back.

“To add that confidence and that experience of bossing the defensive line is going to be huge for us and, hopefully, Tara will add to our ability to compete with the best teams in the league next season.

“As a player, Tara is as safe a full-back as you can get. She is great technically, defensively really strong and is really knowledgeable in that position at the back.

York City Knights coach Lindsay Anfield. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“She’s a brilliant team player, socially gets on really well with everybody so I have no doubt that she will fit in extremely well into the squad we are building at York.”

Stanley said: “I’m really enjoying myself at York.

“I’ve been here for a couple of weeks and I’ve settled in really nicely.

“Obviously, I know a few of the girls so that has helped but even the new girls, everybody has been really welcoming and I’m having a great time.

“When I came in [to the England set-up], Lindsay was number one full-back and we were competing for the shirt.

“We’ve trained a lot together since then. She’s obviously coached me and she has always supported me in wanting to be the best full-back in the game.

“Hopefully now, being back coached by Lindsay and Callum [Windley], I’ll be able to kick on.”