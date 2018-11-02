Win tickets to see England against New Zealand at Elland Road

England made a flying start in the three-match Test series with New Zealand with an 18-16 victory at Hull last Saturday – and you can be there to see if they can complete the job in the third and final game at Leeds United’s Elland Road ground.

The final Test takes place on Sunday, November 11 (kick-off 3.15pm) and the Rugby Football League is supplying us with five pairs of tickets for the game to give away in a competition.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the question below and send your entry, along with your name and address, by email to tony.harber@jpress.co.uk

Who is the England RL head coach?

Please title your email ‘England Test match’ and please note that deadline for entries is 5pm, Wednesday, November 7.

Tickets for the winners will be at Elland Road for collection and will be allocated in an appropriate area of the ground, winners cannot select their seats.

Tickets for the international series against New Zealand are also on sale at rugby-league.com/tickets and are priced from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions. ‘Our League’ members will get £5 off all ticket categories when purchased through the Our League App or website.