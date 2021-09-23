Beddis try seals impressive away victory for Pontefract RUFC

Jack Beddis scores Pontefract’s third try. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte, who now have two wins and a defeat this season, could be proud of their efforts as they overcame a hefty penalty count against them as well as two yellow cards to move up to fourth in the league.

Against traditionally strong opposition, the Moor Lane XV were quick starters as they soon put the first points on the board with as good a team try as you will see.

After well into double figures of phases that included a Niall Sandwith break, the opposition was eventually sucked in to allow young winger Ciaran Tucker to race away for a try converted by skipper Liam Kay.

Jack Beddis makes a break to set up Callum Rogers for Pontefract RUFC's second try against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Ponte added to their score soon after as a dominant scrum 10 metres out laid the platform for Jack Beddis to put fellow back rower Calum Rogers over for an unconverted try.

The rest of the first half was a test of Ponte’s desire in defence, as Dinnington threw everything at their line.

Despite poor discipline, the visitors held firm as Dinnington were shocked by the physicality and aggression of the Ponte rearguard.

In the second half Ponte wasted several opportunities to stretch the lead. That was until there was a piece of individual brilliance from full-back Richard Dedicoat, who caught the ball superbly from his own high kick and sent Beddis racing in under the posts.

Ciaran Tucker races over for Pontefract RUFC’s first try against Dinnington. Picture: Jonathan Buck

With Kay kicking the conversion it was 19-0 and effectively it was game over, although the hosts did keep going and were rewarded with a late consolation try.

An even later penalty awarded to Pontefract was notable for being their first and only one of the game.

Best for Ponte were Kay and Fawcett along with youngsters Metcalfe and Ketteridge. The heavyweight pack was a fantastic unit against traditionally tough opponents.

This Saturday Pontefract continue their campaign with a home game against Leodiensians.

Castleford maintained their 100 per cent start to the season in Yorkshire Three with a 36-7 success in a local derby at home to Hemsworth.

They were 24-0 up by half-time and went on to cross for six tries to ensure a third win from three this season.

An away game at Skipton is next up with the hosts also making a decent start to the campaign with two wins so far.

Knottingley made the most of playing their first home game for some time as they defeated West Park Leeds 26-5 in Yorkshire Three.

A bonus point success was just the job after Knottingley had their first scheduled match postponed then looked rusty in a 26-3 loss at Barnsley.