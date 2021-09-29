Beddis try seals Pontefract's come from behind victory

Jack Beddis shows his delight at scoring the match winning try for Pontefract against Leodiensians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

On paper this fixture appeared easier than the previous week, but it did not go that way as the home side were pegged back early on.

They were the first to put points on the board, however, as after good work from the Pontefract forwards, the ball was released to the backs with the in-form winger Ciaran Tucker going over in the corner for an unconverted try.

The 20 minutes that followed can only be described as “I’m sure we’ve been here before”. Just when Ponte's dominant pack was starting to see some progress the decision making started to let the team down.

Ciaran Tucker continues his try scoring run as he is about to touch down for Pontefract against Leodiensians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

A failed grubber kick was gratefully collected by the opposing winger who ran a good 60 metres for a try that was converted.

Only a try saving tackle from full-back Richard Dedicoat then prevented the visitors from adding to the score.

However, hero turned villain moments later when Dedicoat gifted the Leos hooker with an opportunity to sprint 40 metres to score a converted try that made it 14-5.

With half-time looming the home side were awarded a penalty, which was dispatched to the corner. From the resulting line-out a well worked catch and drive was delivered to perfection with forward Niall Sandwith crashing over.

Leo Harrison leads a break for Pontefract against Leodiensians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

At the start of the second half a penalty awarded for a high tackle saw the visitors stretch their lead to 17-10.

Moments later they missed the opportunity to add more points after another penalty was awarded, this time for not rolling away and they were not to score any more points as Ponte went on to take control.

The forwards once again went through the phases to set up Craig Fawcett who rolled back the years to sublimely collect his own chip to set up Tucker who ran in for his second try. Liam Kaye converted and the scores were level at 17-17.

The away side then saw two yellow cards in quick succession, with the latter offence converted for three points by Kaye.

Skipper Liam Kay who found his kicking boots to help Pontefract to beat Leodiensians. Picture: Jonathan Buck

With the clock running down and with the home side failing to take advantage of the extra men, Ponte were nailed on to score in the corner, only to fluff their lines. Strong running from centre Fawcett saw him racing towards the corner for a certain try, only for him to pop the ball up for oncoming winger Lucus Ketteridge, who unfortunately knocked on.

Ketteridge was awarded the muppet of the game award for his fumble, although spectators on the veranda thought that a little harsh as they felt Fawcett could have won the award for attempting the pass when it was easier to score in the corner.

Fear not though, the dominant forwards saved the day with Jack Beddis breaking off the scrum to seal the win. Kaye added the conversion and a late penalty to cement a 30-17 victory.

On a day where both teams struggled to dominate, credit once again must go to the forwards who collected two well worked tries from set pieces. Beddis and Dedicoat continued their good form with Fawcett having a stand out game, despite his failed poppy up pass.