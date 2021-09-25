Castleford Girls side looks to positives after players return to fold for second match

Castleford RUFC U18s’ Ebony Mothershaw is thwarted by a good tackle from a Hull Ionians player. Picture: Richard Gould

But the home side were unable to find the rhythm and momentum that they had built in their previous match due largely to the reduced space and Ionians’ organisation enabling them generally to win the breakdowns.

The play was characterised by attack and counter attack between the two 22s, but the visitors took their chances well when they came.

Their first try came from a neat blindside attack from a scrum and shortly afterwards sustained support play from their forwards overcame the spirited home defence.

Cas continued to mount attacks and Millie Morgan was unfortunate to just step into touch after some fine backs’ work, when otherwise she would have been free.

The sides went head to head and the game was evenly balanced until another promising attack from the home side was brought to an abrupt halt with a well-timed interception that left the Ionians’ back with a clear run through to score under the posts, with the try being converted.

The second half continued in the same vein and while the visitors continued to win the rucks the Cas girls maintained their pressure, but just couldn’t get their fluidity in their passing to make the important breakthrough.

As they attacked again, a missed pass led to a clean pick up and the Ionians’ winger took her chance well.

Cas continued to press with Ebony Mothershaw impressive in her first game at number eight.