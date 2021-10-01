Castleford girls take chance to impress in first game of season

They were thankful to Sandal who showed their sportsmanship by lending a player to Castleford to ensure that everyone got as much game time as possible in a nine-a-side game.

For the bulk of the Cas team it was their first game of rugby but it did not show as they harried and tackled the visitors who were a constant threat and were more practised and adept at rucking. Their first try came after good work by Lilly Platt took them deep into the visitors’ half.

Good defence from Sandal kept the home side out but a good run from Dina Santos took the ball forward and after better rucking followed by a good few yards’ advance by Alicja Kadziak and then Millie Stocks, Jenny Sutcliffe was able to finally find a gap to get over the line.

All the girls were involved in the game and they combined well with Daisy and Lilly Platt trying their best to link the attacks, as well as leading the defensive line.

Kadziak was a constant threat, driving forward at every opportunity, and was rewarded with her first try after a determined run took her through a number of challenges.

Georgia Thorpe adapted well to hooker and with Stocks kept taking the ball forward.

Sandal made the best of a good strike in the scrum and they moved the ball wide before scoring just before half-time.

In the second half Santos proved what a handful she will be to opposing defences with a forceful run to dot down.

Sandal rallied to score two tries, but the Cas girls did not give up as they defended doggedly with Abi Teece and Sutcliffe supporting the irrepressible Platt sisters.

As Sandal pressed near the Cas line some good tackling and quick thinking led to the ball being fed to Santos who spotted a gap and ran almost the length of the field for a thrilling try.