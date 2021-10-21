Encouraging signs for Castleford RUFC's Girls teams
Like a lot of sporting clubs Castleford RUFC has had to work at recovering from the months of relative inactivity and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, but there were very encouraging green shoots last weekend.
The club’s U18 girls played the first pool game for the RFU U18 Girls National Cup and more than played their part in an excellent contest with only one try separating the Castleford girls from visitors Hull Ionians in the end - the sole try of the game.
This is only the second time in 13 years of rugby for girls at Castleford RUFC Girls that there has been a 0-5 score line.
It was an exciting game from start to finish and the game could have gone either way. It was a sterling effort from the Castleford girls who worked tirelessly throughout and it would be difficult to mention any one player above others, but worthy of note was Holly Hicks in her debut game.
There were also four debutants in the U13 Girls, to improve on the three debutants playing in the previous weekend, as Castleford took 13 girls over to Thorne RUFC.
To provide maximum game time, Cas played a combined Thorne/Wheatley Hills/West Park Leeds team and it allowed the girls to test themselves in what turned out to be a cracking game played in great spirit and which was competitive throughout.
There was an impeccably observed pre-match minute's silence for a longstanding member of Thorne RUFC that introduced the girls to the wider ethos of the game.
Debutant Kate Rowlinson, had an excellent game with dominant tackles, timely support play and with a nice turn of speed and well deserved her hat-trick of tries and the opposition's player of the match award in the clubhouse post-match.
Other scorers were Millie Stocks, Kahmani Sene-lefeou (two), Dina Santos (two) and Alicja Kadziak.
The club are hoping that there is a lot more to come from these girls, which is exciting for the season ahead. This weekend sees three squads off to Scarborough.