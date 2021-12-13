World Rugby Coach of the Year Simon Middleton. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

The 55-year-old England Women’s boss beat the All Blacks’ Ian Foster, Australia men’s Dave Rennie and New Zealand Women’s sevens coaches Allan Bunting and Cory Sweeney to take the accolade.

Pontefract-born Middleton helped England win a third successive Six Nations title in April before the Red Roses claimed record wins against New Zealand in the autumn.

In his time as the England Women’s head coach Middleton has guided the national team to three Six Nations Grand Slams in 2017, 2019 and 2020 as well as the 2021 Six Nations title and helped the team reach a fifth straight World Cup final in 2017.

He has guided the Red Roses to a second successive unbeaten calendar year in 2021. England are currently on an 18-game winning streak and have risen to become the number one team in the world rankings.