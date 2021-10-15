Pontefract climb table with victory in quickly rearranged game

Try scorer: Pontefract's Ciaran Tucker. Picture: Jonathan Buck

The game was quickly rescheduled after the original meeting the previous Saturday ended just 13 minutes in due to an injury to a Bridlington player.

It started badly for Ponte as a Josh Stanyon try and Sam Wragg conversion gave the hosts an early lead. But gradually the visitors showed they had an edge in the forwards and they put their first points on the board as centre Andy Coleman went over for try that was converted by Callum Watts.

Brid went back in front with a Wragg penalty, but although Pontefract lost a player to the sin-bin they scored their second try when winger Ciaran Tucker raced in.

Prop Andy Fenton added to the lead after the break with a try.

Both sides went down to 14 after further yellow cards were issued, but the visitors added to their score with a Watts penalty.

When another yellow card was shown to a Brid player Ponte then took advantage to seal their victory with centre Harry McAllister going over. Watts’ conversion completed the scoring.

Pontefract travel to play second-placed Middlesbrough this Saturday.