Rugby Union picture special: Pontefract pile up points despite red card for Matthews

Andy Coleman celebrates as he is about to complete the scoring as Pontefract go past the 60 points mark against Goole. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Playing at Moor Lane for the first time this season, there was little sign of the previous week’s hesitation and rustiness that led to a 23-8 defeat at Selby.

Early signs that Goole were in for a tough afternoon came as Craig Fawcett took Niall Sandwith’s offload in the early minutes to round the Goole defence and score in the corner.

That was a prelude to a strong stanza in the Goole 22 metre zone with Callum Rogers breaking several tackles to crash over.

Jack Beddis bursts through to score a try for Pontefract against Goole. Picture: Jonathan Buck

First half scores continued with Liam Kay adding conversions while the somewhat harsh award of a red card against Pontefract’s marauding second row Brodie Matthews did not deter the one-way flow of action.

The strong pack display continued into the second half, with a rampaging try for Jack Beddis and further tries from Richard Dedicoat, Lucas Ketterridge, Craig Fawcett, Ciaran Tucker and Linden Metcalfe.

Andy Coleman put the icing on the cake with a dancing side step and break to complete the scoring under the posts. It was a satisfying end to the afternoon, taking Pontefract’s tally to 64 against a sole consolation try from a plucky Goole side.

Pontefract travel to Dinnington this Saturday.

Callum Rogers dives over for Pontefract's second try against Goole. Picture: Jonathan Buck

After their first scheduled game was called off Knottingley belatedly opened their season in Yorkshire Three with a visit to Barnsley, but came unstuck as they went down 26-3 in their first competitive game for 19 months.

They will hope to have shaken off the rust when back at home this Saturday, against West Park Leeds who have lost both their league games so far.

Castleford are among the early frontrunners following wins in their first two matches in Yorkshire Three.

They followed up a 28-19 win over Halifax Vandals with a 13-8 success in a hard fought battle away to Sheffield Medicals.

Craig Fawcett evades the clutches of a Goole tackler to score a try for Pontefract. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Castleford play a local derby at home to Hemsworth this Saturday with their opponents losing their opening game 26-19 at Wibsey and going down 31-17 at home to Ossett.

Pontefract's Niall Sandwith bursts through the Goole defence. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Callum Rogers makes a lunge for the line. Picture: Jonathan Buck