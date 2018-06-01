Skipper Hughes leads from front as Townville beat rivals Methley

The first meeting between Townville and Methley in the Premier Division of the All Rounder Bradford League took place on Monday and saw a reversal of recent fortunes for the two sides.

Methley had made the better start to the season with some encouraging displays in league and cup, but Townville put an end to a run of defeats with a 147-run win over their old rivals.

Skipper Jack Hughes played a key role in his team’s success as he found his form with a bang, scoring 52 with the bat in Townville’s 238 and taking 6-14 as Methley were bowled out for 91.

Harry Clewett (58), Brayden Clark (38) and Richie Bresnan (27) were the other top contributors for Townville while Methley’s new overseas paceman Waqas Ahmed impressed again by taking 5-56 and Adal Islam claimed 3-91.

Methley’s reply started well enough when they reached 54-1, but they then lost nine wickets for 37 runs to the bowling of Hughes and Clewett (3-24). Islam (30) and Jordan Laban (20) were top scorers.

In Saturday’s matches, Methley were given a scare before Adam Patel steadied their nerves and guided them to a two-wicket win over the East Bierley side he captained last season.

Patel followed up the unbeaten 66 he made on his debut at Woodlands last week with 85 not out as his side just managed to chase down East Bierley’s 185 after Ismail Ahmed (5-63) had posed problems. Nobody was able to pose a telling contribution for East Bierley as fast bowler Ahmed took 6-48.

Townville’s difficult start to the season continued as a third-wicket stand of 123 between Jordan Thompson (62) and Mark Robertshaw (50 not out) helped Pudsey St Lawrence cruise to a seven-wicket win over them in the Premier.

Yorkshire second teamer Thompson hit two sixes and 11 fours as St Lawrence overhauled the Townville total of 147 in just 23.3 overs.

Townville were soon in trouble when they batted first and never fully recovered from being reduced to 48-5.

Connor Harvey did try to take the fight to the bowlers with a breezy 57 off 57 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, but he lacked effective support.

Three bowlers shared the wickets for St Lawrence, Richie Lamb (4-48), Chris Marsden (3-24) and Charlie Parker (3-47).

In the Conference, Great Preston suffered a 38-run loss in a high-scoring encounter with Adwalton that produced 548 runs.

Matthew Donohoe (72) and Vinit Patel (55) helped Adwalton to a massive 293-7 as they went in first with Lee Russell (3-51) the pick of the Preston bowlers.

Oli Baron (78, including 12 fours and two sixes), Michael Wade (46) and Lee Russell (40) led Great Preston’s spirited reply as they tried to keep up with the testing asking rate.

Late order men Stuart Ruddick (23) and Danny Harwood (26 not out) kept the fight going, but the innings ended on 255-8, leaving Preston down in fifth place.

Methley seconds are still looking for their first win of the season in the Second Teams Championship One after losing by three wickets to Morley.

Going in first, Methley posted a 177-8 score with Jake Smart (55), Faisal Abid (46) and Alex Cree (28) top scoring.

Early wickets went down in Morley’s reply, but they were rescued by a middle order partnership between Ash Daly (67 not out) and Richard Winn (45) and got home with 11 overs to spare despite 3-36 from Jason Baddeley and 2-27 for Charlie McMurran.

Townville seconds fell 48 runs short in their run chase against Brighouse in the second Teams Championship Two.

Replying to their opponents’ 205-9, they started well enough when reaching 65-1, but fell behind the asking rate and ended on 157-8 with Charlie Sykes (49) top scoring and support coming from Steve Walton (38 not out) and Aamir Najeeb (24). Earlier, Ben Raynor, with 5-39, had been the pick of the Townville bowlers.

Great Preston seconds batsmen never got going as they went down by seven wickets to Birstall in the Second Teams Championship One.

Only Oliver Smith (25) and Richard White (20) were able to make much impact before Birstall breezed past Preston’s 96 total in 19.3 overs.