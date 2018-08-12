Thomas helps Team GB to second in World Championships

Ackworth’s Thomas Raddings has returned home after a string of excellent performances at a world level competition in Canada.

Thomas was part of the Team GB squad that took part in the ninth Down Syndrome International Swimming Organisation (DSISO) World Championships at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre in Truro Nova Scotia.

He did well after recovering from food poisoning that forced him to miss one of his races. But his points in other events contributed to Team GB finishing second in the world, just being pipped by Australia.

Thomas reached the finals of the 4 x 50 metres freestyle relay and achieved a personal best time in the 100 metres freestyle individual event.

He was part of a 25-strong British team of elite swimmers from all over the UK and was one of only three in there from Yorkshire the others being William Browning, of Stutton, and William Lake, of Harrogate.

The World Championships featured more than 300 swimmers representing 25 countries and took place over a seven-day competition.

Hosted in a different country every two years, the Down Syndrome Swimming World Championships had never been to Canada before.

Thomas, who swims for the Marlins ASC club, travelled with his dad, Terry Raddings, who was in the poolside team looking after the athletes during the event.