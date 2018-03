Title-chasers Flanagan’s Army held to a draw

FIVE Towns Quiz League Division One title contenders Flanagan’s Army were held to a 71-71 draw by Vulcan Mosquitoes.

Flanagan’s are now one point adrift of leaders Wanderers who beat Olde Taverners 86-62.

Division Two champions Golden Lion Dudes made it 16 wins from 16 games by defeating Leading Ladies 85-57.

RESULTS - Division 1: Flanagan’s Army 71, Vulcan Mosquitoes 71; Olde Taverners 62, Wanderers 86; Vulcan Bombers 70, Featherstone Phoenix 64.

Division 2: Goldenn Lion Dudes 85, Leading Ladies 57; Little ‘Un 58, Railwaymen 86; Roickin’ Gladiators 78, Kippax Ex-Service Club 53.

POSITIONS - Division One: Wanderers played 16, won 14, points 28; Flanagan’s Army 16-13-27; Vulcan Mosquitoes 16-8-18; Olde Taverners 16-6-13; Featherstone Phoenix 17-5-10; Vulcan Bombers 17-4-9; Crofton WMC 16-4-9.

Division Two: Golden Lion Dudes 16-16-32; Railwaymen 16-12-25; G-Fivers 16-10-21; Rockin’ Gladiators 17-9-18; Kippax Ex-Service Club 17-6-12; Leading Ladies 16-1-3; Little ‘Un 16-1-3.