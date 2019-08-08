Townville are edged out in closely contested Heavy Woollen Cup final

Townville lost their third Heavy Woollen Cup final when they went down to a four-wicket defeat to Shepley in a thrilling match that swung one way then the other.

Greg Wood proved the difference between the teams as he came up with a match-changing innings just when it was needed. He made 72 and ensured that the Huddersfield League side lifted the cup for the second time and ended the run of six successive wins by Bradford Premier League sides.

Wood arrived at the wicket with his side on 55-3 as they chased a DLS target of 233 after rain had reduced the match to a 46 overs contest.

Townville had their tails up after Richie Bresnan claimed the first three wickets, but Wood helped Shepley to reach their target with seven balls to spare. Bresnan was the pick of Townville’s bowlers with 3-33.

Townville had earlier been put in to bat and responded with a good effort began by openers Jonny Booth (36) and Imran Rafique (31) and taken on by Harry Warwick (61) and Harry Clewett (37).

But they were not helped as skipper Jack Hughes pulled a thigh muscle and had to retire hurt. He returned later with a runner to make 23 not out with Townville’s innings ending on 223-7.