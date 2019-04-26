Townville win through but Heavy Woollen Cup KO for Methley

The cricket season opened with first round ties in the Heavy Woollen Cup on Sunday and brought mixed fortunes for Townville and Methley.

Methley were involved in the closest finish of the day, but went down to an eight-run defeat against Yorkshire Premier League South outfit Wickersley Old Village.

Wickersley were boosted by the efforts of Chris Durham (53) and Nathan Taylor (37) as they posted a score of 215-9. Josh Sullivan took 3-36 while Harry Sullivan claimed 2-36 and Amir Hussain 2-28.

Stand-in skipper Grant Soames (43) led the Methley response, but they were all out for 207. Jordan Laban hit 35 and Adal Islam 32.

Townville cruised to a seven-wicket success against old Central Yorkshire League rivals Birstall in their first round tie.

The comfortable victory was set up by a good effort in the field as Richie Bresnan (3-19) and Harry Clewett (3-22) helped Townville to bowl out Birstall for 106.

A day earlier Townville played a friendly at Scarborough and won by two wickets, chasing down their hosts’ 197-9 with new signing Harry Warwick top scoring with 61. Jack Hughes and Jonny Booth both hit 38 while Clewett (4-45) and Conor Harvey (2-21) were the pick of the bowlers.

The Bradford League starts this Saturday with Townville away to Cleckheaton and Methley at Pudsey St Lawrence in the Premier and Great Preston at home to Oulton in the Conference.