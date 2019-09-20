Tyson Freeman hits ton to cap his outstanding season for Great Preston

Tyson Freeman rounded off a fantastic first season with Great Preston by scoring his fifth century as they beat East Leeds by 94 runs in the All Rounder Bradford League’s Conference.

Freeman struck a six and 21 fours as he scored 115 to take his aggregate of runs to 926 with a brilliant knock.

The Australian helped his side to 290-9, despite the efforts of Tom Chapman (5-71) and James Watling (3-77).

Ben Wilkinson scored 53 in the East Leeds reply of 196. Cullum Jordan (4-45) and Jacob Wright (4-94) sealed victory for Great Preston who have finished as runners-up and can count themselves as unlucky not to go up after amassing 283 points, losing just one league match all year.

Great Preston seconds have also finished as runners-up in the Second Teams Championship Two, just six points behind Jer Lane, but will be promoted.

They won their last match of the year by a nine-wicket margin after Andy Clark (3-30) and Dave Illingworth (3-36) helped restrict Hopton Mills to 135-9. Illingworth (53) and Clark (47no) then combined to clinch victory with the bat while Richard White chipped in with 35.

Youngster Alfie McMillan hit 61 as Townville seconds made 165 before bowling out Altofts for 138 to win their final Championship Two match and finish in fourth.

Lee Dobson also hit 24 runs before claiming 4-23 with the ball. Alistair Ward took 3-36.

Methley seconds bowed out for the year with a seven-wicket defeat to promoted Bradford & Bingley as they ended their campaign in seventh. They were bowled out for 94 with Mohammed Usman (27) top scoring.