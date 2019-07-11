Umair Khan stars as Castleford come out on top in close contest

Castleford continued their improvement as they held their nerve to come out on top in a tight contest with Sessay in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

David Wainwright’s men were denied full points in a low scoring game, but emerged with a seven-run success at Savile Park.

When the sides met earlier in the season Umair Khan scored a century for Castleford only to finish on the losing side. This time with ball in hand the Pakistani overseas signing played a key role in a winning cause, his 4-30 the best figures from either side on a day when both batting line-ups struggled to reach three figures.

Scott Hopkinson top scored for the home side, making 23 in a total of 107.

Castleford’s start, which saw them stumble to 11-3, was eclipsed by the visitors as they were reduced to 18-5 before Sri Lankan Kavikara settled the nerves a little with 41 before being caught and bowled by Khan.

Sessay’s final pair managed to negotiate the last five overs to earn four valuable points, but could not manage the winning runs as they closed on 100-9. Wainwright took 2-14 from 13 overs.

Castleford seconds maintained their lead in the York Senior League’s Ebor Three with a commanding 132-run win at Copmanthorpe.

Openers Nathan Smith and Harry Wilkinson led the way as Castleford posted a 228-9 total. Smith hit 12 fours and a six in his knock of 109 while Wilkinson contributed 55 to a stand of 136.

Copmanthorpe were all out for 96 in reply with David Young taking 5-20 and Smith 2-26.