Wainwright’s super seven sets up Castleford’s first win of season

Skipper David Wainwright produced season best figures of 7-34 to secure Castleford’s first victory since regaining their Yorkshire Premier League status as the battle of last season’s two promoted sides at Savile Park provided an absorbing contest.

Opener Rizwan Hussain made 38 for the home side who were in a spot of trouble at 77-4 against Sessay before a competition record equalling fifth wicket stand of 127 between Connor Fisher (59 not out) and Connor Hyde (67) helped them to reach 204-5.

Sessay started their reply well with Mark Wilkie (63) and Matthew Till (27) sharing an opening stand worth 70, but they then slumped to 119-7.

A half century from Navin Kavikara (56) and Liam Carver’s 20 not out helped get the side back on track, but the visitors had to settle for four points as they reached 187-9 by the close.

Eddie Morrison (1-35) and Connor Hyde (1-31) were Castleford’s other wicket takers to go along with the super effort from their captain who took seven wickets in 13 overs of spin.

Castleford seconds slipped down the Division Three Ebor table as they lost by five wickets to Dunnington seconds in the Hunters York Senior League.

Castleford lost early wickets before recovering a little to reach 151-7 from their 45 overs. Brian Phillips hit 42 not out, Murray Coyle 38 and Jack Young 23.

Leaders Dunnington, who boast a 100 per cent record, reached their target comfortably with Martin Gibson (2-25) the most successful Cas bowler.